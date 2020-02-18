🔥Serpentine boss Yana Peel quits after 'bullying and misguided personal attacks'🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Serpentine boss Yana Peel quit today saying she had been forced out by “misguided personal attacks” and “bullying and intimidation”.

Peel, the gallery’s chief executive, warned the art world could “risk an erosion” of support from potential philanthropists put off by the personal attacks she had faced over claims about her family’s business links.

The gallery’s board, which is chaired by former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, said they accepted her resignation “with a mix of gratitude and regret”. They praised her work over the past three years, saying she has “done an exemplary job furthering the mission, visibility, and financial standing of the Serpentine, increasing support and donations, overseeing ground-breaking exhibitions, and expanding the Serpentine’s programme internationally year over year”.

Her statement comes as the gallery unveils its latest pavilion, designed by Japanese architect Junya Ishigami.

Peel said: “The work of the Serpentine — and its incomparable artistic director [Hans Ulrich Obrist] — cannot be allowed to be undermined by misguided personal attacks on me and my family.” She added: “A word for the wonderful community of artist and supporters, with whom I will continue to engage. The world of art is about free expression. But it is not about bullying and intimidation. I welcome debate and discussion about the realities of life in the digital age. There is a place for these debates, but they should be constructive, fair and factual – not based upon toxic personal attacks.”

Her statement follows a report which claimed her husband Stephen’s investment firm, Novalpina, had a majority stake in a tech firm that allegedly supplied spyware to authoritarian regimes.The allegations against NSO Group are unproven and remain contested by the company. Peel, who said the “attacks are based upon inaccurate media reports now subject to legal complaints”, said she had faced “a concerted lobbying campaign against my husband’s recent investment”. An expected press view of the pavilion scheduled for today was cancelled late last night before finally going ahead as planned. This year’s pavilion, on the lawn of the gallery in Kensington Gardens, will still open to the public on Friday.

The building, described by its creator as like a “giant black bird”, covers 350 square metres and is 4.6 metres high.

A new architect is asked to design the pavilion each year. They must have never built a permanent structure in the UK before, and the pavilion must be capable of being used as a cafe and meeting place.