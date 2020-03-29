🔥Sergio Ramos reflects on changing Real Madrid history with 'Decima' Champions League goal🔥

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says he told his mother he could have ‘died happily’ after his Champions League goal against Atletico helped secure the trophy for Los Blancos in 2014.

Ramos headed home a crucial equaliser in added time, which paved the way for a 4-1 win and saw Madrid claim their long-sought 10th European Cup crown: La Decima.

In a video from 2019 posted on Real’s social media channels of Ramos watching the replay of that goal, he said: “Five years have passed, but it seems like yesterday. Even though football happens really fast, I can’t not get excited.

“It changed the history of our club because we hadn’t won the Champions League for such a long time. On top of that, everything was practically lost.

“After that moment, I said to my mother that I could die happily, whatever happened next. And yes, I think it’s my best goal, the goal of my career, for everything it represents not just for me personally, but for the football world and for our club.”

And Ramos, who also scored against Atleti in the 2016 final as Madrid won the first of three Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane, said: “I’m a very optimistic person, who thinks the possibility exists right until the last second.

“I dreamed of that perfect ball, to be able to attack it and see it go on. And no sooner said than done: a great ball from my brother [Luka] Modric, who made it fly, and it ended up where it had to. I didn’t shoot with my head; I attacked it with my soul.”

The centre-back saved the blushes of goalkeeper Iker Casillas, whose mistake early in the game had allowed Atleti to take the lead, and received a kiss from the club’s former skipper.

“He said ‘brother, you’re the fking boss, I love you’. I have special affection for Iker, it’s a relationship over many years. We’re very, very good friends,” Ramos added.