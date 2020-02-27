🔥Sergio Ramos red card: Real Madrid captain sent off as defence implodes vs Man City🔥

Sergio Ramos was shown a straight red card as Zinedine Zidane watched Real Madrid’s defence dramatically implode against Manchester City.

Real appeared to be in control of their last-16, first leg clash as Isco handed the Champions League specialists a 1-0 lead on the hour-mark at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Pep Guardiola threw caution to the wind – and his tactical switched reaped dividends as Gabriel Jesus scored before Kevin de Bruyne added another from the penalty spot following a rash challenge by Dani Carvajal on substitute Raheem Sterling.

Worse was to come for Los Blancos as Jesus burst through clear on goal, and Ramos grabbed the Brazilian’s shoulder to bring him down.

While referee Daniele Orsato awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area rather than another spot-kick, Ramos was given his marching orders – and that will rule him out of the second leg at the Etihad.

More to follow.