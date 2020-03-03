sergio-ramos-hopes-real-madrid-appeal-his-red-card-against-manchester-city

Sergio Ramos hopes Real Madrid appeal his red card against Manchester City

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is hoping the club will appeal his red card against Manchester City to allow the centre-back to play in the Champions League last-16, second leg on March 17.

Ramos was sent off towards the end of Los Blancos’ 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu last week after bringing down Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the area.

Speaking after Madrid’s 2-0 win over Barcelona, the defender said: “For me, it was a slight touch.

“The possibility of appealing is there. For me, definitely. Any option of me playing that match, Madrid will look at and I will apply pressure.

“The criteria is relative. Some say yes and others say no. That’s football and you can’t go back. There’s still a wonderful game to come.”

Having conceded two goals against City, Madrid will need to score at least twice at the Etihad to make it to the quarter-finals.

“I have watched the game,” Ramos said. “We have to be self-critical and that’s why you have to watch it. We played well for 78 minutes and then there were some malfunctions.

“They are lessons for the future.”

