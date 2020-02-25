🔥Serge Gnabry delights Arsenal fans on Twitter after Bayern embarrass Chelsea and Tottenham in same season🔥

Arsenal may not be competing in the Champions League this season, but they are living vicariously through Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry never really made the breakthrough as a youngster at Arsenal, but is currently starring in Germany with Bundesliga champions Bayern.

Having scored four goals in Bayern’s 7-2 demolition of Tottenham in north London in the group stages earlier this season, Gnabry added another two to his tally as Bayern left the capital with another crushing win.

Gnabry scored a brace before Robert Lewandowski rounded off Bayern’s 3-0 last-16, first leg victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with the hosts thoroughly outclassed.

Following his four-goal haul against Spurs, Gnabry took to Twitter to post pictures of himself celebrating along with the message: “North London is RED!!!”

The tweet earned him over 86,000 retweets and 305,000 likes and, perhaps sensing similar numbers once again, the forward was back on the social media platform soon after his latest starring role in the English capital.

Gnabry tweeted another four pitures of his performance this time round with the accompanying message: “London still red.. #FCB”.

Needless to say, Arsenal fans on Twitter appreciated Gnabry’s nod to his past.

Regarding his record in London this season, Gnabry told BT Sport: “I’ve got a lot of fans here, a lot of them were in the stands tonight again, and it seemed like they gave me some kind of good power and of course I always like to come back.”

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | 25/02/2020

On the tie itself, Gnabry added: “We need to be prepared for this second leg. It is still open but I think we have a good advantage.

“Last year Liverpool beat Barcelona after a 3-0 advantage so we have to be careful. We have to go into the second leg with our focus and try and win that one as well.”