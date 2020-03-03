🔥Sepp van den Berg sent off as Liverpool U19s crash out of UEFA Youth League🔥

Summer signing Sepp van den Berg was sent off as Liverpool U19s crashed out of the U19s UEFA Youth League.

The Reds side, which included promising 16-year-old Harvey Elliott, were emphatically beaten 4-1 by Benfica.

Tyler Morton’s brilliant volley, assisted by Elliot, was a moment to savour for Liverpool, but late red cards for both van den Berg and Leighton Clarkson ultimately summed up the affair.

Curtis Jones and Neco Williams – two players who were instrumental in the group stages – were absent as they prepare for first-team action against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The youngsters will take positive experience in a tournament where they picked up some impressive wins, none more so than a 7-0 thumping against Napoli.

Van den Berg has failed to make a Premier League appearance under Jurgen Klopp, and was among the young side that was thumped 5-0 by Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

However, at just 18-years-old, the defender – who Klopp described as an “outstanding talent” when signed – has plenty of time to prove himself worthy of a senior call-up.