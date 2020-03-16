‘Seniors shopping hour’ set for Fields Foods on Lafayette Avenue

“This is the first we’ve ever had to do anything like this” said cashier Laurie Ferzacca as she wipes down her check out lane between customers at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fields Foods announce on Sunday that they established special shopping hours for seniors only from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to increasing the frequency they clean surfaces, employees will wear gloves to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

A St. Louis-area grocery store is reserving its aisles for one hour for older shoppers who are at a higher risk of being sickened by the coronavirus.Beginning Tuesday, Fields Foods at 1500 Lafayette Avenue will implement a “seniors shopping hour” between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for shoppers who are 60 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that older people are among those “at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.”The store also is requiring all employees to wear sanitary gloves while on duty and restricting the use of reusable cups at the coffee bar, in addition to extra cleanings.It’s limiting quantities of purchases of items such as cleaning, disinfecting and products, as well as bottled water. Other stores have done the same.

Beth Braznell, left, and her husband Jay Rosloff, center, from St. Louis, grocery shop at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fields Foods announced on Sunday that they would begin having special shopping hours for seniors only from 7-8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. The store has also increased the frequency of cleaning surfaces and employees will wear gloves to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Beth Braznell, left, and her husband Jay Rosloff, from St. Louis, grocery shop at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fields Foods announced on Sunday that they would begin having special shopping hours for seniors only from 7-8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. The store has also increased the frequency of cleaning surfaces and employees will wear gloves to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Beth Braznell, left, and her husband Jay Rosloff, from St. Louis, grocery shop at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fields Foods announced on Sunday that they would begin having special shopping hours for seniors only from 7-8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. The store employees are wearing gloves and will clean surfaces more often to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Cashier Laurie Ferzacca uses gloves while checking out a customer at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fields Foods announced on Sunday that they established special shopping hours for seniors only from 7-8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to wearing gloves to help prevent the spread of the virus, employees are cleaning surfaces around the store more often. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Jane Merdic, 66, from Weldon Spring loads groceries into her SUV in the parking lot at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday, March 16, 2020. Merdic says she was shopping for neighbors who couldn’t get out to the store and appreciated that Fields Foods has special shopping hours for seniors only from 7-8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. The store employees are wearing gloves and will clean surfaces more often to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Jane Merdic, 66, from Weldon Spring loads groceries into her SUV in the parking lot at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday. Merdic says she was shopping for neighbors who couldn’t get out to the store and appreciated that Fields Foods has special shopping hours for seniors only from 7-8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. The store employees are wearing gloves and will clean surfaces more often to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Fields Foods has three locations in the St. Louis area, and its hours remain unchanged.Schnuck Markets stores are opening at 6 a.m. and 24-hour stores close at midnight. Other stores close at 10 p.m. and the Culinaria in downtown St. Louis will close at 9 p.m. Walmart supercenter stores are limiting hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.• See what stores are cutting hours or closing.

