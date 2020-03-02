🔥Senior U.S. Commerce official instrumental in pushing Huawei curbs to resign: sources🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. Commerce Department official who helped lead the administration’s efforts to impose export restrictions on China’s Huawei Technologies Co is resigning effective Friday, officials said on Monday.

Earl Comstock, who has served for three years as director of Policy and Strategic Planning at the department, often clashed with other administration officials on a range of issues. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement he valued Comstock’s “wise counsel, his deep policy expertise, his innovative thinking and leadership.” Ross added that he thanked Comstock “for his service to the American people.”