🔥Senior House Democrat Clyburn endorses Biden for president🔥

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks at a press briefing on the 27th day of a partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) – James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for president.

Clyburn’s coveted endorsement comes before South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, the 2020 Democratic candidates’ fourth presidential nominating contest. A majority of Democratic voters in the state are African American.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

