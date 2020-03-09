🔥Senator Cruz to quarantine himself after CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus🔥

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) departs after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Picture

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Sunday said he would self-quarantine after he had contact with a CPAC political conference attendee who tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz “briefly interacted” with the person at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Maryland ten days ago, according to a statement by the former Republican presidential hopeful.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,” he said.

Cruz is one of the highest-profile Americans to undergo coronavirus self-quarantine since the United States reported its first COVID-19 case in late January.

The American Conservative Union political group on Saturday said the CPAC attendee who tested positive for coronavirus was receiving medical care in New Jersey.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said in the statement.