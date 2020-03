🔥Senator Cruz self quarantines after contact with coronavirus carrier🔥

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) departs after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Picture

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Sunday said he would self-quarantine after he had contact with a CPAC political conference attendee who tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz ā€œbriefly interactedā€ with the person at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Maryland ten days ago, according to a statement by the former Republican presidential hopeful.

ā€œOut of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,ā€ he said.

Cruz is one of the highest-profile Americans to undergo coronavirus self-quarantine since the United States reported its first COVID-19 case in late January.

TheĀ American Conservative Union political groupĀ on Saturday said the CPAC attendee who testedĀ positive for coronavirus was receiving medical care in New Jersey.

ā€œIā€™m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,ā€ Cruz said in the statement.