🔥Senate Republicans to introduce new coronavirus bill Thursday🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce a massive new coronavirus stimulus bill on Thursday, but a vote on passage still appears to be days away, a senior Republican lawmaker said.

“We’ll have a bill ready. Senator McConnell will introduce it today. I hope we can work with our Democratic counterparts over the next couple of days to come to a conclusion and pass it,” Republican Senator Lamar Alexander told reporters.

Reporting by David Morgan, Editing by Franklin Paul

