🔥Senate Republicans mulling $1,200 payment to Americans – Cramer🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) walks back to the chamber at the U.S. Capitol during a break in U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republicans are considering as part of their coronavirus stimulus plan a maximum direct payment of $1,200 to individuals making $75,000 a year or less, Senator Kevin Cramer said on Thursday.

In addition, to help the hard-hit airline industry, the plan likely would rely on loans and not grants to the sector, he said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

