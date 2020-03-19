🔥Senate Republicans introduce new coronavirus bill🔥

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to members of the news media while walking into his office in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday introduced a massive new legislative package to combat the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, saying Republicans would soon begin negotiations with Democrats aimed at brokering a deal to pass it.

McConnell said the legislation would include direct financial help for Americans, relief for small businesses and their employees, steps to stabilize the economy and new support for healthcare professionals and coronavirus patients.

Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese

