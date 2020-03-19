🔥Senate Republicans aim to unveil new coronavirus bill details🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the U.S. Senate are aiming to unveil details of a massive new coronavirus bill later on Thursday that is intended to help the U.S. economy weather the ill-effects of the growing outbreak, according to a Republican lawmaker.

“I think some of those details will be available later today,” Republican Senator Todd Young told reporters, adding that a proposal could emerge as early as the afternoon.

“I think we’re unified. There may be some outliers … who have some discrete concerns. But there’s been unity within the (Republican) conference,” the Indiana Republican said.