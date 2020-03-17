🔥Senate Republican Leader McConnell promises bold action on coronavirus🔥

FILE PHOTO: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) 2020 Policy Conference in Washington U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday promised bold relief for Americans during the coronavirus crisis and said the Senate would not adjourn until a larger coronavirus response legislation was passed.

“Senate Republicans are convinced the House bill can only be the beginning of our efforts,” McConnell said. “This is a moment for bold, bipartisan action.”