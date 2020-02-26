senate-has-time-to-weigh-funds-for-us.-coronavirus-response:-republican-senator

🔥Senate has time to weigh funds for U.S. coronavirus response: Republican senator🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Senate will weigh how much money is needed to prepare for the nation’s coronavirus response, a top Republican senator said on Tuesday, adding that short-term funding is available now and that there is time for lawmakers to consider additional, longer-term spending.

“We don’t have all the time in the world, but I think we do have time to look at what will be the right number,” Senator Roy Blunt, the party’s policy committee chair and head of the Senate Rules Committee, told reporters at a news conference.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Makini Brice; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

