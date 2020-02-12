Senate confirms former prosecutor as newest St. Louis federal judge

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Matthew Schelp as the next federal judge in St. Louis.

Lisa Brown

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Senate voted 72-23 Wednesday to confirm former federal prosecutor Matthew T. Schelp as the next federal judge in St. Louis.Schelp is a partner at the Husch Blackwell law firm in St. Louis who focuses on government compliance, investigations and litigation. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps.University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, an expert on the judicial nomination process, said the vote tally “tells us that there was a pretty high comfort level from the Democrats with him.””I think they felt he was well-qualified, that he was mainstream,” Tobias said.Schelp earned his law degree from the University of Missouri.

