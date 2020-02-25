🔥Selfridges launch limited-edition luxury Ginsters pasties for Cornish Pasty Week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Heralding the start of Cornish Pasty Week, Selfridges has dropped a new range of gourmet Ginsters pasties at its flagship Oxford Street location.

Developed by Gidleigh Park’s Chris Eden – the first born and raised Cornish chef to earn a Michelin star – the luxury folded pies come in three flavours: wagyu beef & truffle oil, flame grilled chicken, coconut & lemon and roasted cauliflower & west country cheddar.

The wagyu beef pasty is filled with heritage purple potatoes, leeks and swede, while the chicken option has sweet piquillo peppers with Hogs Bottom Devon Sweet Chilli jam. The vegetarian cauliflower option is a saffron-infused pasty with butternut squash, sweet potato, swede, toasted pine nuts and chia seeds.

The luxury pasties cost £4.99 each and will be available for this week only (February 24 to 29) in Selfridges’ food hall.

Kieran Hemsworth, Ginsters’ managing director said in a statement: “Using the finest ingredients and expert craftmanship, this is our most luxurious range yet. In fact, we think it might just be the most luxurious in the world. We’ve teamed special ingredients with a richness of flavour that really draws out the best from the top tier select components.

“Our new gourmet pasty range marks another milestone in our history and is a showcase for quality and our commitment to craft ‘a pasty for everyone’.”

Posh pasty for lunch? Don’t mind if we do.