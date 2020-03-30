🔥Self-isolation sessions: Singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver shares songs to keep you company🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for a playlist – either to listen to with family in the comfort of your own home or completely alone – some of Insider’s favorite musicians are sharing the music that’s getting them through it.

Today we have singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver listing her favorite tracks, from the perfectly picked Julia Michaels song ‘If the World Was Ending’ to Lizzo’s ‘Good as Hell’ for a social distancing pick-me-up.

The Songland winner and Famous in Love actress premiered the video for her new single ‘Feel Bad’ last week. ​

Here’s what Tarver had to say about her self-isolation playlist:

Weirdly for me, It’s been hard to find the time to listen to music while being cooped up in the house. My routine has been so off, I haven’t been able to sit and really listen to stuff. Making this playlist helped me remember how much music changes my mood and makes me feel better.

I started it off with ‘Keep On’ by Sasha Sloan who just consistently puts out music I love. This song is taking on a whole new meaning during all this insanity.

‘Something Has to Change’ by Japanese House has been a favorite of mine for a while now.

‘Tattoos Together’ by Lauv reminds of like, a month ago, when life was still normal. So I added it to remind me life will be normal again!

I love ‘Always’ by Rex Orange County. The opening lyrics just pierce my heart in the best way every time I listen.

‘Good as Hell’ almost made me cry the other day during an at-home workout if that’s any indication of where I’m at emotionally.

I wrapped it up with ‘The Less I Know the Better’ by Tame Impala. The title reminds to turn off the damn news and just do my best to stay healthy physically and mentally. I don’t need to know every single update of how dire everything is! Hopefully, these songs can keep you company during your quarantine, and hopefully, we will be though this sooner rather than later.