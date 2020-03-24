🔥Self-isolation sessions: Scottish new wave rocker ONR shares his favorite cathartic, euphoric 'getting through it' playlist🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for a playlist – either to listen to with family in the comfort of your own home or completely alone – some of Insider’s favorite musicians are sharing the music that’s getting them through it.

First up, Scottish new wave rocker ONR lists his favorite tracks, from David Bowie’s uplifting ‘Heroes’ to Arcade Fires energizing ‘Rebellions (Lies).’

Here’s what ONR had to say about his self-isolation playlist:

This is my getting through it playlist. It’s a cathartic, purgative and personal collection of tracks designed to gently remind me of who I am, where I am and what I do.

I tried not to deliberate too much when I put it together, to be sure it was just a list of songs that first-and-foremost had a calming, reassuring effect on me – but analyzing it retrospectively, I guess there are a few common elements.

Nostalgia is one – both personally (‘Heroes’) and culturally (‘In The Mood,’ ‘God Bless The Child’).

I became a nervous traveler for no real apparent reason a few years ago. In one hotel room I checked into in Hollywood, there was 1930s Big Band music playing when I arrived. I kept it on for the full trip, and I found it so calming. Every time I arrive in a new hotel room, that’s what I’ll listen to.

Another is euphoria – and I get that real buzz of adrenaline from songs like ‘Europe Is Lost’ and ‘What Went Down.’ I’ve always been a huge fan of songs with aggression, purpose, a swagger and belligerence to them, songs that make you run harder, drive faster, move more purposefully. For those times when I need a push, when I need something to narrow my gaze and deal head-on with something, this music stirs that in me.

The simplest songs in here – songs like ‘Broken,’ ‘Lovesong,’ ‘Undercover’ – have a sweet, beautiful honesty to them. I supported Jake [Bugg] on his last tour, and when it came to that song, every single fan in the room knew every word and sang it as if it were the last song they would ever sing.

That brings me to the last element, which is arguably the most important – that of being personal.

Jake’s a mate of mine, we’ve played and written together. Arcade Fire is the first band I fell in love with, and I’ve seen them live with some of my best friends in the world beside me.

I grew up listening to Bowie, he’s the sole reason I took up music. I put my track ‘Human Enough’ on here primarily because my manager would complain to me if I didn’t!

But still, when I listen to it, I don’t really hear the song anymore, I just feel the dozens of times I’ve stood on stage and played that song to brilliant crowds around the world.

None of those songs would have the same emotional impact without the personal connections and memories entangled within them. We really underestimate the strength of that sentimentality in how we perceive music.