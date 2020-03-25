🔥Self-isolation sessions: Rising rock star Cobi shares his own uplifting tunes and some classic tracks🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for a playlist – either to listen to with family in the comfort of your own home or completely alone – some of Insider’s favorite musicians are sharing the music that’s getting them through it.

Today we have rising rock star Cobi listing his favorite tracks, from his own tunes to classic tracks.

Here’s what Cobi had to say about his self-isolation playlist, aptly titled Cobintine:

1. Wildfire – Little Dragon

I’ve been a Little Dragon fan for years. Yukimi’s vocals have always wowed me. I chose this one mainly because I’m a fan of theirs.

2. Ritual Union – Little Dragon

Same goes for this one. I’ve got some Little Dragon on almost all of my playlists.

3. ‘Keep Climbing’ – Cobi

Being home much more during this period of social distancing, I’ve had much more time with my thoughts. As I’ve been thinking, I’ve been listening to my music and hearing many of the same thoughts in the form of a song – it’s a nice feeling for me. All of my songs are very personal to me.

4. ‘Curls’ – Bibio

This song is just so smooth, silky, and serene. It’s a great song to relax to. Plus it has this ever-so-slight Irish feeling to it, so I enjoyed this one on St. Patrick’s Day.

5. ‘Never Come Back’ – Caribou

This one has a high BPM, and a great beat overall. I’ve transitioned to home workouts for the time being, as I’m sure everyone has, and this is one I’ve been listening to while my heart rate is up.

6. ‘On the Floor – Edit’ – Perfume Genius

I’m just digging this song. It has a good groove to it and has a certain retro vibe to it.

(Getty Images)

7. ‘Rocky Mountain High ‘- John Denver

This song evokes a feeling of being free. Obviously, during this time when we’re all self-quarantining, I don’t feel very free. This song lets me escape for a bit.

8. ‘Crying All the Time’ – Alexandra Savior

Just a cool song by a cool artist.

9. ‘No Way Out’ – Cobi

Again, this is a very personal song for me. Hearing the very same thoughts that are in my head sung out loud helps me cope. Coincidentally, the message in this song is extremely relevant right now.

10. ‘Brace Yourself’ – White Cliffs

A bad*ss beat on this one. This is a good one while I’m cooking or doing other chores around the house.

11. ‘Wake Up Your Mind’ – Joni Haastrup

This has been an early morning jam for me. I love starting my day to this song and others by Joni.

12. ‘Gloria – Them’ (feat. Van Morrison) – Them

A classic. All I gotta say.

13. ‘Goddess’ – Cobi

A quarantine aint so bad when I’m with my goddess Crystal.

14. Every Color – Louis The Child (with Foster The People)

A cool collab and a cool song. It’s got a drifting & dreamy feeling to it. Takes me to a good place emotionally.

15. ‘Risk’ – FKJ, Bas

Really cool song for chilling around the house.

16. ‘Apartment’ – Free Nationals, Benny Sings

Already a fan of the Free Nationals from their stuff with Anderson .Paak, so I love vibing to their solo stuff.

17. ‘Mama Told Me (Not To Come)’ – Three Dog Night

I get a happy feeling from this song. I always have. My parents had this record on vinyl when we were growing up so it’s a nostalgic track for me that reminds me of the good old days.

18. ‘Good Medicine’ – Cryote

This is my brother’s new project. We’ve been making music together since we were infants. I’m so proud of how he’s developed as a songwriter and musician and have been listening to his new stuff a lot.

19. ‘Work This Time’ – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

This song sounds like it’s from 50 years ago, yet it sounds like it’s from 50 years in the future. It completely relaxes my mind and body.

20. ‘Bulls on Parade’ (triple j Like A Version) – Denzel Curry

This one kind of sticks out from the rest, but it had to be mentioned. This is one you have to let loose too. I dig most of what Rage does and I really dig Denzel and he cold not have murdered this cover anymore. So much emotion and intensity in this song.