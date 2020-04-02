🔥Self-isolation sessions: Local Natives' Nik Ewing shares a playlist with songs that 'embrace loneliness'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for a playlist – either to listen to with family in the comfort of your own home or completely alone – some of Insider’s favorite musicians are sharing the music that’s getting them through it.

Today we have Nik Ewing of the Local Natives isting his favorite tracks, from a Simon & Garfunkel classic to one of his band’s own tracks.

Here’s what Nik had to say about his self-isolation playlist:

New Yorkers hardly stay inside. We’re walking around, we’re going to museums or shows, we’re meeting up with friends for food or drink – I’m going to stop myself here before embarrassingly continuing to give a sales pitch of the city.

All that to say, we accept smaller spaces to live because of what the city has to offer. Other than the dead of winter, we’re hardly holed up in our homes 24/7. Obviously, that has all changed.

Local Natives

I now often find myself with my hands behind my back staring out our window watching brave (or foolish, it’s hard to tell from these heights) people walking on the streets as if I’m curiously critiquing a new exhibit at The Met. I feel alone. I feel like the only living boy in New York City.

Local Natives

Plenty of today’s current events cause great sadness, grief or fear for the health of those we love. My wife and I have found great comfort in Neil Young’s Ditch Trilogy lately (but a playlist with Neil Young albums in their original tracklisting is not much of a playlist at all).

Nik Ewing of the band Local Natives

These songs embrace the loneliness of being home alone, solo or with your partner. Local Natives had the privilege of having Moses Sumney open a tour for us years ago. We have collaborated and befriended him since. His albums tend to deal with isolation, not in a self-help or music cliche of “I hope I find true love one day!” way, but just sitting in and accepting loneliness. This playlist gives me comfort when staring out the window hoping to see another lonely person walking. I hope it brings you the same comfort.