🔥Self-isolation sessions: Local Natives' Nik Ewing shares a playlist with songs that 'embrace loneliness'🔥

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
self-isolation-sessions:-local-natives&apos;-nik-ewing-shares-a-playlist-with-songs-that-&apos;embrace-loneliness&apos;

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for a playlist – either to listen to with family in the comfort of your own home or completely alone – some of Insider’s favorite musicians are sharing the music that’s getting them through it. 

Today we have Nik Ewing of the Local Natives isting his favorite tracks, from a Simon & Garfunkel classic to one of his band’s own tracks. 

Here’s what Nik had to say about his self-isolation playlist:

New Yorkers hardly stay inside. We’re walking around, we’re going to museums or shows, we’re meeting up with friends for food or drink – I’m going to stop myself here before embarrassingly continuing to give a sales pitch of the city.

All that to say, we accept smaller spaces to live because of what the city has to offer. Other than the dead of winter, we’re hardly holed up in our homes 24/7. Obviously, that has all changed.

Local Natives

I now often find myself with my hands behind my back staring out our window watching brave (or foolish, it’s hard to tell from these heights) people walking on the streets as if I’m curiously critiquing a new exhibit at The Met. I feel alone. I feel like the only living boy in New York City.

Local Natives

Plenty of today’s current events cause great sadness, grief or fear for the health of those we love. My wife and I have found great comfort in Neil Young’s Ditch Trilogy lately (but a playlist with Neil Young albums in their original tracklisting is not much of a playlist at all).

Nik Ewing of the band Local Natives

These songs embrace the loneliness of being home alone, solo or with your partner. Local Natives had the privilege of having Moses Sumney open a tour for us years ago. We have collaborated and befriended him since. His albums tend to deal with isolation, not in a self-help or music cliche of “I hope I find true love one day!” way, but just sitting in and accepting loneliness. This playlist gives me comfort when staring out the window hoping to see another lonely person walking. I hope it brings you the same comfort.

You May Also Like

at-work-with-mitch-glazier,-frontman-of-the-us.-recorded-music-industry

At Work With Mitch Glazier, Frontman of the U.S. Recorded Music Industry

georgia’s-governor-says-he-just-learned-about-how-coronavirus-spreads.-he’s-either-lying-or-incompetent

Georgia’s Governor Says He Just Learned About How Coronavirus Spreads. He’s Either Lying or Incompetent

cardinals’-kim-is-back-in-st.-louis,-might-be-permitted-to-return-to-south-korea-to-see-family

🔥Cardinals’ Kim is back in St. Louis, might be permitted to return to South Korea to see family🔥

st.-louis-county-needs-more-coronavirus-tests-and-better-data,-page-tells-missouri-health-official

🔥St. Louis County needs more coronavirus tests and better data, Page tells Missouri health official🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *