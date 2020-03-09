🔥Selena Gomez says she felt 'controlled' working for Disney🔥

Selena Gomez has discussed her time at Disney, admitting working with the company came with highs and lows.

The pop singer made her comments while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her new album, Rare.

Emplaning how the environment at Disney affected her, the 27-year-old told Clarkson: “When I was working with Disney, it was the best time of my life, I had a great time and I have nothing but good things to say, but it was a bit more controlled.

“There were certain thing that I kind of had to do, and not maybe go into maybe figuring out what my sound would be.”

Gomez added that she “started [her career] so young, there’s a huge part of me that didn’t get a chance to develop my identity in normal setting.”

“So I’ve constantly been trying to make my music better and better because I know that people may not think I’m the greatest singer,” she said.

Rare, Gomez’s third studio album, was released in January 2020.

The record debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart and at number two in the UK, missing out on the top spot to Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.