🔥Selena Gomez proves celebrities are just like us after liking and unliking Justin Bieber photos in isolation🔥

Selena Gomez proved stars really are just like us – spiraling and texting our exes during self-quarantine season – or at least, in her case, accidentally liking a few old Instagram posts in what appeared to be an ill-conceived Instagram stalk.

While Gomez and Bieber haven’t been together since March 2018 when they split for good after a long on again/off again relationship, Gomez appears to be checking in on her ex.

Gomez super fan account @TheSelenaRundown noted over the weekend that Gomez liked and then unliked two Bieber photos on Instagram.

One was a picture of them at his dad’s wedding in February 2018; the other was a shirtless thirst trap featuring Bieber’s tattooed chest before he was completely covered.

Some people thought Gomez was potentially hacked… instead of having too much wine before bed and going on a double-tapping spree.

Gomez previously opened up about their relationship and many of the songs on her latest album, Rare, are thought to be about Bieber.

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on and off for eight years (Getty Images)

In an NPR interview, the ‘Back to You’ said, “I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said.”

Bieber famously married model Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) last year after a whirlwind relationship.