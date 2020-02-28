🔥Selena Gomez is asking fans to star in her upcoming Rare Beauty campaign🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Selena Gomez is gearing up for her big beauty launch this summer, but first, she’s reached out to fans for a little help.

The 27-year-old, who released her album, ‘Rare,’ in January, surprised fans earlier this month when she announced her forthcoming Rare Beauty line on Instagram, set to be available exclusively at Sephora.

But the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer’s latest message proved she has some more surprises in store. Posting on her Rare Beauty Instagram story (and sharing it to her personal one, as well), Gomez gave fans a more in-depth look at what separates her beauty line from the rest, while asking fans for a little help.

“I’m so excited to have a chance to talk to you guys about something that we’re building,” she said. “We want to build a community full of authentic connection and authentic stories. So, it is going to be the #WeAreRare community call,” Gomez explained of her brand’s first project.

“Basically, all we want is to hear stories that make you feel rare. Whether that’s something you’ve overcome, or it’s an internal struggle or something that you love about yourself that you’re confident in who you are – we want to hear all kinds of stories,” she said.

“From that process, we get to do a shoot in March and basically highlight the stories. Every story is going to be important and beautiful, and I can’t wait to read all of them. It’s going to be emotional, but I’m very excited,” she added, before directing her followers to the Rare Beauty website.

Though the current initiative is only open to those in the US, Gomez pointed out that she has more community plans in store for the future.