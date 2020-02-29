Seeking guidance in presidential primary? Don’t ask these top Missouri Democrats

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer, greet on another on stage at the end of the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Democrats who seek guidance in their choice of a presidential nominee won’t be getting much help from some top party officials.Auditor Nicole Galloway, the lone Democratic statewide officeholder and the party’s presumptive nominee for governor, will not endorse anyone before the state’s March 10 primary, in which 78 delegates are at stake.Similarly, U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, a longtime Democratic stalwart from St. Louis, isn’t going to offer up his chosen candidate before Election Day after he endorsed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, only to see her drop out of a crowded primary field.Clay, who represents Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, says he still hasn’t decided how he will vote on March 10. And, once he does, he isn’t planning to share his choice.“I will wait to see how my district votes. That will give me some guidance,” said Clay, who faces Cori Bush, a supporter of Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, in an Aug. 4 vote.Galloway, too, sees no political benefit in attaching her bid for governor to one of the candidates for president.“I am not going to predetermine what’s going to happen over the next several weeks,” Galloway said. “I’m focused on my race here in Missouri.”State Sen. Jill Schupp, a Creve Coeur Democrat challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin, isn’t endorsing, either.“I’ll support the Democratic Party nominee, but my main focus will be addressing the issues and concerns of the people in the 2nd District,” she said in a prepared statement.There may be no upside in choosing one candidate from a crowded field, potentially angering parts of the Democratic base. The reluctance to try to help sort out the presidential primary comes as Missouri has moved from a bellwether state to one dominated by Republicans.The last Democrat to win Missouri in the general election was Bill Clinton in 1996. In 2008, Barack Obama, with Joe Biden as his running mate, lost Missouri to John McCain by about 4,000 votes.Against Obama in 2012, Republican Mitt Romney won by 9 percentage points; followed by Donald Trump’s 19-point blowout in 2016 against Hillary Rodham Clinton.Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a strong supporter of President Trump, singled out Sanders and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as two contenders who would likely drag down Galloway if either were the nominee.“People like that doesn’t line up with Missouri values,” Parson said.Galloway is sticking to political bromides in her description of the ideal Democratic candidate for the state.“I want somebody who is going to deliver real solutions for Missouri families,” Galloway said.Biden, Bloomberg strengthMissouri’s role could be elevated if the front-runner in the Democratic presidential race is unclear after this Tuesday’s “Super Tuesday” elections, when 14 states and American Samoa will vote.Voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington also will choose delegates on March 10.Polling has been limited in Missouri, but a poll released Tuesday by KMOV (Channel 4) and Americana Analytics showed Biden, the former vice president, in the lead with 22.4% support from those polled.Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg had 17.4% support.Four candidates were in a statistical tie for third place: Sanders, Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.More than 17% of voters were undecided.The poll was conducted between Feb. 20 and 21 — before the Nevada caucus and South Carolina candidate debate — and surveyed 1,198 likely voters. The margin of error was 2.8%.As former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon sees it, a candidate with strong managerial experience is the way to go.After Sanders won Nevada, Nixon endorsed Bloomberg, a billionaire and former Republican who has positioned himself as the moderate alternative to Sanders, the current front-runner.Nixon praised Bloomberg’s efforts on climate change, his managerial style and his business career.“I’ve always respected the work that former Mayor Bloomberg got done in New York,” Nixon told the Post-Dispatch. “And when you look at how impressive that managerial side was, and see what he able to do, it’s just totally impressive.”Like elsewhere, Bloomberg’s campaign has had the largest footprint in Missouri.He has hired nearly 50 staff members and opened five field offices across the state. Bloomberg has buried his rivals in spending, dishing out more than $9 million of his personal fortune for waves of television ads.Nixon faced criticism for his endorsement from some fellow Democrats, who said Bloomberg’s “stop-and-frisk” program in New York City violated civil rights and disproportionately targeted minorities.“I respectfully disagree,” Nixon said, adding he was confident that “when he says that he would do some things differently now than he did before, that he means it.”Too many ‘moderates’?St. Louis Alderman Megan Green and freshman Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, are among those backing Sanders, who came in second in Missouri in 2016, losing to Hillary Clinton in the primary by less than 2,000 votes. Sanders has opened offices in St. Louis and Kansas City.After winning handily in Nevada, Sanders sent out a statement on his early childhood policy tailored to Missouri.His plan would guarantee childcare for every child regardless of a parent’s income from infancy to prekindergarten.Sanders said the average annual cost of infant care in Missouri is higher than the cost of college by about $1,600 per year.State Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, has endorsed Klobuchar for president. He said her history of winning statewide elections in the Midwest is evidence that she can deliver states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — three previously Democratic states that flipped Republican in 2016.“Amy Klobuchar has proven that she can win competitive races in a competitive state, in a way that nobody else in the field has,” Sifton said.Warren has been endorsed by St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy and St. Louis Alderman Annie Rice. Warren has about a dozen paid staffers in Missouri, with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City.Biden is relying heavily on surrogates to spread the word about his campaign, which has been on the ground in Missouri since the fall.U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City is leading the charge for Biden, campaigning for him in Iowa during the caucuses and in western Missouri. In St. Louis, Biden also is getting help from Kevin O’Malley, a former ambassador under Obama, and Democratic political operative Joyce Aboussie, a Clinton supporter in 2016.Buttigieg has made stops in Kansas City and St. Louis and is counting on endorsements from at least three members of the Missouri House to help get the word out on his behalf.Among them is Rep. Ian Mackey, D-Richmond Heights, who said Buttigieg can bring people together.“Pete has my support because he will restore faith in the White House and rebuild America’s leadership around the world,” Mackey said.The campaign also said it has student chapters at Washington University in St. Louis and University of Missouri.Reggie Love, a former aide to former President Obama, visited St. Louis on Monday to campaign and raise money for Buttigieg, who Love said is the “leading moderate” best suited to defeat Sanders in the primary.Other candidates have pilloried Sanders as being too liberal to win a general election, but the Vermont senator has nonetheless been able to consolidate enough support to win early nominating contests.The alternative-to-Sanders lane remains fractured, with Democrats who don’t support him split on an alternative.“A crowded field of moderates does increase the chances of a Sanders nomination,” Love said.Nixon, who ran as a moderate in his campaigns, thinks Bloomberg is the person to beat Sanders — and Trump.“If you get into a situation where it’s Bernie against Bloomberg, I think you might see a lot more voices out there (supporting Bloomberg),” Nixon said. “There’s a large group of people who are exceptionally concerned when you have a major party candidate saying he’s not even a capitalist.”Biden, who was expected to do well in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, is still very much in the race. And Warren and Klobuchar are still racking up substantial support from voters.“I think she’s gaining momentum,” Sifton said. “I’m still optimistic that Klobuchar could be the nominee.”Whatever happens, Clay said, Democrats must come together after a nominee is chosen in order to defeat Trump.“Once we go through the nominating process, we’d better be united,” Clay said.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The drug can reverse the process of opioid overdose and has saved thousands of lives.

The proposed law would bring clarity to the state’s voter ID requirements, according to its sponsor.

The brightest flare-up came in the council’s 4-3 vote to approve legislation proposed by County Executive Sam Page in January barring domestic abusers from carrying concealed weapons.

Lawmakers want DHSS Director Randall Williams to attend a upcoming hearing of the panel.

Two measures needed for the planned soccer complex on the western edge of downtown were given final approval Friday on 22-1 votes.

But previously-announced plans to have St. Louis County police and St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies help patrol MetroLink in St. Louis have yet to be implemented.

Protesters opposed to Bloomberg’s candidacy say they’ll show up outside the Monday night event to complain about stop-and-frisk policies when he was mayor of New York City and various other issues.

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, would restore voting rights to some felons who have been released from prison, but remain on parole.

The approval was expected as the last part of a longstanding plan by Bi-State that also added patrols from St. Louis County Police and the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is likely to face Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway in November

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer, greet on another on stage at the end of the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)