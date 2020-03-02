🔥'See ya later, alligator': Police remove 5ft reptile that was kept in Ohio man's basement for 25 years🔥

Police in the US have rescued an alligator that had been kept in a man’s basement for 25 years.

The five-foot-long reptile was found in the Ohio property in a tub with water and a pump.

Leading the operation, police commander Darrell Breneman said in his 17 years on the force he has never “come across” such a situation.

Madison Township Police Department seized the animal after it became apparent the owner, Dusty Rhoades, did not have an exotic animal permit.

Police capture the alligator and remove it from the property (Madison Township Police Department )

A police spokesman said officers visited the home following a tip-off that an American alligator had been penned in the basement of a residence in Groveport.

“The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified, and confirmed the residents did not possess a valid exotic animal permit as required by Ohio law,” he added.

“State wildlife officials responded to the scene escorted by Commander Darrell Breneman, where the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.”

“Our 25-year-old scaly friend is retiring to an animal sanctuary in sunny Myrtle Beach, South California. See ya later, alligator!”

Owner Mr Rhoades said he had bought “Alli” at a reptile flea market.

“I just got him when he was about a foot long. I’ve had him ever since,” he said.