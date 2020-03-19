🔥See What Knives Out’s Ana De Armas Could Look Like As DC’s Poison Ivy🔥

The DC live-action universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. While the first few installments in the DCEU left something to be desired, the last three releases were critically acclaimed. The franchise continues to grow with each new movie, and there are some very exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Both Birds of Prey and The Batman will help build the world of Gotham City, but there are some iconic characters from the comics who have yet to be cast. Chief among them is femme fatale Poison Ivy, and some fans are hoping that Knives Out standout Ana de Armas might be the lady to do it. Once more, now we can see what she might look like as the Batman rogue.

Since the release of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. has gone all in on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. She got a spinoff in Birds of Prey and will appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as well. One of Harley’s closest friends in the comics is Poison Ivy, so fans are hoping she might appear in live-action sooner rather than later. Check out how killer Ana de Armas might look as the character below.

Someone call her agent, because Ana de Armas looks pitch perfect as Poison Ivy. And given her action experience in the often delayed No Time to Die, she’s got the skill to really pull off Dr. Pamela Isley.

The above image comes to us from artist Boss Logic, who often takes casting rumors and brings them to life on his computer. The rendering of Ana de Armas is another one for the record books, and will no doubt excite the many fans out there who are hoping she might play Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe. But it’s unclear if/when Ivy might become a character, so there will likely be a great deal of waiting either way.

The most logical way for Poison Ivy to enter the DCEU would be in a Gotham City Sirens movie. This project was announced back when Warner Bros. was flirting with a ton of different projects. In the comics, the Sirens are made up of Harley, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy. With Zoe Kravitz debuting as Selina Kyle in The Batman, could she eventually team up with Margot Robbie’s signature character and introduce Ivy in the process? Only time will tell.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s relationship is a fascinating one that played out on the page and small screen for years. They were first established as gal pals in Batman: The Animated Series, and their connection got much more deep in the comics. They range from besties to lovers depending on the plot line, so introducing Ivy to the DCEU could open a ton of narrative possibilities for Margot Robbie’s scene stealer. What’s more, Robbie has expressed interest in pairing those characters.

If Ana de Armas ends up playing Poison Ivy for DC, it wouldn’t be the first time the iconic character graced the big screen. Uma Thurman played Ivy in

Joel Schumacher’s ill-fated Batman & Robin back in 1997. The movie was over the top and campy, and Thurman rose to the occasion. A slew of actresses also played Ivy throughout Gotham’s run because… reasons.

The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 5th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.