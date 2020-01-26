🔥See the aftermath of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash🔥

January 26, 2020 | 3: 33pm

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter was seen flying through thick plumes of white smoke on Sunday, in the aftermath of the chopper crash that killed legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and four other people.

Video of the tragic crash’s aftermath shows authorities surveying the smoldering wreckage of the Sikorsky S-76 amid thick fog in the hills above Calabasas.

The aircraft went down around 10 a.m. local time, igniting a brush fire, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The blaze made it tough for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the chopper, a watch commander for the LA County Sheriff’s Department told the paper.

LA Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted footage of the fire department helicopter above the crash site, adding it was “hovering and now landed.”