News
See the 20th-anniversary tour of ‘Rent’ for just $24

The company of the “Rent” 20th anniversary tour. Photo by Carol Rosegg

Now you can afford the “Rent.”When the 20th-anniversary tour of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical stops at the Fox Theatre this weekend, seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $24 for each performance.Purchases may be made on the day of the performance at the Fox box office at 531 North Grand Boulevard, beginning two hours before the show. Cash only. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Find general ticket information at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com.

