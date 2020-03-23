🔥See inside Muse singer's Italian villa penthouse, for sale for £1.5m🔥

Muse singer Matt Bellamy has listed his four-bedoom penthouse in a historic lakeside Italian villa for sale for £1.5 million.

The band recorded their 2011 Emmy-winning album The Resistance in a studio, which is included in the sale, but Villa Erker Hocevar’s musical pedigree stretches back even further – Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini wrote La Straniera, one of his most famous works, when he lived in the building in the 1800s.

The flat is spread over the top two floors of a 19th century building in Moltrasio, a village on the banks of Lake Como and offers panoramic views of the lake from its large terrace.

There is a lake view master suite on the top-floor as well as two additional bedrooms and a Jacuzzi bathroom.

Matt Bellamy’s Lake Como penthouse – and other A-list homes…

The building also features communal landscaped Italian gardens with a deconsecrated chapel, fountain and a bridge leading to a lakeside swimming pool. Buyers can also purchase a boat mooring separately.

Bellamy, who is currently on tour with Jared Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars, lived at the property with his ex-fiancee Kate Hudson, with whom he has a four-year-old son.

Lake Como has been an international star-studded destination since George Clooney bought his house there in 2002. Other well-known faces who own or have owned homes on the lake are said to include Madonna, Richard Branson and Donatella Versace.

Available through Sotheby’s International Realty.