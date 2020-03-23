🔥See inside former piano factory after a 20-year shoestring renovation🔥

Mayor Sadiq Khan’s pledge to boost the number of new homes on small plots, including on top of buildings, is a clarion call for ingenuity.

Turning a two-storey studio — once an old piano factory outhouse in Camden — into a three-storey live-work home with a new roof terrace right across the top, is a great example.

The new open-plan living floor has the luminosity of a lightbox, making it perfect for portrait photographer Jonathan Root’s work.

This extra level was done with light materials, including plywood window frames and translucent, ribbed polycarbonate windows that diffuse light. There’s a long balcony, too.

Root has photographed everyone from David Hockney and actor Mark Rylance to starchitects Zaha Hadid and Richard Rogers.

After working for other photographers he went solo at the end of the Eighties, shooting for prestige magazines such as Tatler, Blueprint and Harpers & Queen, now Harper’s Bazaar.

But an artistic life can be feast or famine, which makes it hard to get a mortgage.

Root’s first boss when he was fresh out of art college advised him to get on the property ladder.

Hands-on: Root re-covered his sofa in fabric he dyed just the right shade of orange (Juliet Murphy)

With help from his parents Root bought a flat in Battersea.

Then in 1996, he saw an ad in the Evening Standard for a commercial studio building that had been repossessed.

“In those days this alley had a crack den, but also artists. David Bailey worked nearby, so did Elizabeth Emmanuel.”

The sculptor who had owned the long, rectangular, two-storey building used its ground floor as a studio and the upper level as a gallery.

Two-storey unfinished studio in 1996: £150,000

Conversion to three storeys with full-size roof terrace: about £350,000

Value now: £1.95 million (estimate)

The floors were concrete and there was a lifting bay for sculptures to be winched. But there was no electricity or gas, little insulation and no staircase, only a ladder.

“It was like a bunker,” says Root. “But I hounded the agent until he sold it to me.”

The bank wouldn’t help, so an ex-girlfriend loaned Root enough to buy it. On a shoestring, he put in an industrial staircase, electrics and gas, and created a studio below with a basic living space above.

The roof began to leak in 2005. Soon after, Root hired architect Adrian Friend to do the remodel.

Detail counts: Root took kitchen cupboard doors to Devon to supervise painting (Juliet Murphy)

Some of Root’s ideas — an internal courtyard, for example — proved too costly, but instead there’s the focal point of a stunning, bright yellow central staircase, which glows in any light and goes right up to the rooftop. Friend came up with the polycarbonate windows.

They applied for planning permission in 2005, which took several attempts to pass. Then Root had to save up to build.

Demolition and building began around 2012 and five years of taking things slowly followed, working to a very tight budget, with Root, an ultra-perfectionist, on top of every detail.

He cycled around London for ideas, such as the singing yellow, admired at Richard Rogers’s house. “I lived on site in a tiny room, cooking stir-fries on a single ring.”

He did a lot of finishing himself, polishing plaster walls and painting the yellow stair rail with 10 coats. He took kitchen door fronts to Devon to supervise them being painted gloss black with a gold fleck.

“I drove everyone mad. The builder emigrated after this job,” he grins, adding that the builders were fantastic.

The ground floor studio of this incredible live-work home is let out. Root’s bathroom and two bedrooms are on the first floor, his own bedroom featuring a Japanese teak bath.

The yellow stair with its sunny rubber treads leads to the huge living space and winds on up to the roof terrace. At one end is the black kitchen. At the other is a seating area full of mid-century classics bought online.

Terrific eye for design: mid-century modern Eames and Egg chairs and Flos lighting (Juliet Murphy)

Root has a terrific eye for design and a bargain. He even re-covered the sofa in orange. “My nephew, a policeman, helped me dye the fabric.”

This place combines glamour with being easy to live in. Root knows how hard life is for young Londoners.

“I only managed with low interest rates, credit card loans, and a year-long gap when I sold a car to fund the rest.”

But come summer, when that roof terrace kicks into action, it will be an amazing example of what you can conjure from thin air.

Pop-Up Ute won the Don’t Move, Improve! award for Most Innovative Project. Go to New London Architecture for details.

GET THE LOOK

Architecture: by Adrian Friend at Friend and Company

Builder: Design2build

Bespoke rainscreen in aluminium expanded mesh: from PSP Architectural

Polycarbonate façade: Rockwell Module 500, 40mm thick

Yellow staircase: made by Peter Elliot of All Steel Fabrications

Yellow rubber on treads: from Dalhaus Dalsouple

Aluminium Splügen Bräu pendant lamp in hall: available at Heal’s

Philippe Starck for Duravit washbasin and loo

Italian extractor: from Elica

Erco polished steel track lamps in kitchen; Arne Jacobsen Egg chair; Series 1 Eames chair with footstool; teak bath: all from eBay

Paint: Dulux

Sofa: from Heal’s, re-covered by Root