🔥See How A Venom And Carnage Fight Could Look In Venom 2 Fan Poster🔥

It’s no secret that superhero movies are arguably the most popular genre in the film world right now. And as such, plenty of studios have started their own cinematic universes, in hopes of cashing in at the box office. This certainly worked for Sony with Ruben Fleischer’s Venom, which brought a dark and irreverent tone to the genre. The sequel will see the title character battle with Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, and new fan art imagined their epic conflict.

Carnage’s first appearance was in with Venom’s mid-credits scene. In it, we see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock set to interview a serial killer in prison named Cletus Kasady. Woody Harrelson rocked a wild red wig, and promised “carnage” upon his escape. And now you can see what the two symbiotes might looks like while locked in battle.

Yes, please. This is a pretty realistic look at what the highly anticipated upcoming fight might look like. And it’s enough to get most comic book fans watering at the mouth.

The above image comes to us from BossLogic. The artist frequently renders stunning hypotheticals of comic book rumors and casting announcements, to the joy of the fandom. This time he decided to focus on the upcoming match that’s happening in Andy Serkis’ Venom 2. Venom will once again have to battle another symbiote foe, this one being beloved comic book villain Carnage.

In rendering you can see the terrifying mouths of both Venom and Carnage, each sporting some deadly fangs and a scary long tongue. The first Venom showed the destructive capabilities of symbiotes, with the title character biting the heads off of his enemies. Carnage has his own type of fighting style, and they’re likely to make a thrilling combination once they meet onscreen in full symbiote form.

It’s currently unclear if Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady was already infected with the symbiote Carnage during his brief appearance in the first Venom movie. His promise of “carnage” may simply be a bit of foreshadowing, before we see the villain’s origin story come to fruition. Or perhaps his stint in prison was all a ruse, before his inevitable breakout. Only time will tell.

BossLogic also released an alternate version of the above poster, which features some extra detail work. Check it out below.

Throughout both version of this poster, there’s one exciting figure in the middle: Spider-Man. Sony is producing a slew of movies starring Spider-Man villains, including both Venom 2 and Jared Leto’s Morbius. Fans have been hoping to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man finally appear in one of these projects. Sony and Marvel recently came to a shared custody agreement of the wall crawler, so Venom 2 could be an opportunity for this crossover to happen. But only time will tell.

Venom 2 was set to hit theaters on October 2, 2020, but it’s unclear if that’ll still happen now that COVID-19 pandemic has paused all film sets. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.