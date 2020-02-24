🔥See an alternative side of the White Isle at Cas Gasi Ibiza🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Where is it?

There are two sides to Ibiza. The hedonistic mecca for clubbers which puts on some of the biggest parties in the world. And an alternative, more chilled side to the White Isle. This side is beautiful, bohemian and arguably way more vibey.

Nestled in the hills in the heart of the island surround by olive groves, pine forests, almond, fig and carob trees, ​and set on four acres of Ibicencan countryside, Cas Gasi offers a slice of the latter. The property is situated around a 10-minute drive (or 40-minute walk) to the charming village of Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, which boasts an exciting gourmet scene (we’ll get to that later), and is just under half an hour from the airport.

Cas Gasi delivers on the style front

Style

With its high ceilings, stonewalls and terracotta tiled floors, there’s a cool rustic charm to Cas Gasi. German-born owner Margaret von Korff and her Ibicenco husband Luis Trigueros Juan have restored the 19th century farmhouse with some serious style points. Local artwork hangs on the walls, while an eclectic mix of furniture gives it a lived in feel, a grand piano sits in the centre of the main reception room alongside antiques and stacks of coffee table books.

The serene pool at Cas Gasi

Outside, a wander through the lush gardens makes for an activity in itself. Pretty cacti and colourful flowers sit dotted around in large terracotta pots, while the tranquil pool looks out over the hills. This is where you unplug from your daily stresses back home and while away your afternoon, tuning into the working sounds of the organic farm that surrounds you. It’s no wonder this is where Kate Moss comes to chill when she’s on the island. It’s private, peaceful and discrete.

Rooms with a terrace

Which room?

All rooms and suites have either a private balcony or terrace, perfect for escaping the mid-afternoon sun and rehydrating over a cup of herbal tea or glass or two of wine, as well as a sitting area with a sofa and coffee table as well as spacious, mozaic tiled ensuite bathrooms full of La Biosthetique Skincare products and fluffy robes. Beds are fitted with canopies (to keep you safe from the mozzies) and sumptuous white bedding, and each room has its own quirky style, whether it’s a whitewashed accent wall or funky upholstery fabrics.

Food & Drink

Given it’s located on an organic farm (where they produce their own damn fine cold-pressed olive oil – be sure to stock up), your expectations should be high, and rightly so – thankfully Cas Gasi really doesn’t disappoint.

Start with one of its famous rice dishes. We were welcomed with two giant paellas upon arrival, which we washed down with ice-cold glasses of rose poolside and, frankly, I can’t think of a better way to kick-start a stint on Ibiza. The hotel can also arrange a private dining experience by night in amongst the olive groves with a menu full of its homegrown organic produce, a truly special treat.

Breakfast is a chilled out affair of fruit, granola, yoghurts, delicious jams and chutneys, hams, cheeses, artisanal breads. There’s the option to order cooked more substantial options too, like avocado on toast, which will fill you up for a day of beach-hopping.

Be sure to head to Il Buco in the local village of Santa Gertrudis during your stay (the Cas Gasi team can book you a table), where smiley prodigy chef Tiago Borges, who is from the Azores, can prepare a special tasting platter of mouthwatering focaccias and melt-in-your-mouth meats, followed by divine plates of pasta.

The cosy bottega is authentic Ibiza at its finest and worth a visit if just to people watch as eccentric locals sit out front as they chat while tucking into drinks.

Things to do

Start your day zen by taking part in the free yoga class with Natalia on the open-air wooden deck which happens every moning at 8.30am and then refuel over the tasty organic brekkie. Popular beaches like Benirras and Salinas are all within a 15-minute drive, as are more secluded beaches in the north.

Head to nearby Cala Comte for sundowners and an outrageous sunset, which is arguably the best on the island. If you fancy something a little different, a walking tour of the island is highly recommended. We took a two-hour hike with Walking Ibiza founder Toby, whose extensive knowledge of Ibizenco traditions and culture will keep you thoroughly entertained for the duration. Our route took us through countryside in the north of the island, which is considered one of the most authentic parts of Ibiza, beginning at the beautiful Church of Santa Agnes, through a pine forest and up to Las Puertas del Cielo (or Heaven’s Gate), a rocky headland with incredible views along the coastline.

A boat trip is a must to explore Ibiza’s sister island, Formentera. Do it in style by hiring a private charter – Coral Yachting, rents yachts for up to 10 people from €1,995 – and you will seriously want to get it all over the ‘gram. The full day includes lunch, swimming and paddleboarding in crystal-clear waters.

Best for?

Couples wanting a private, romantic and chilled base from where to explore all sides of the White Isle.

Details

Cas Gasi (casgasi.com, T. +34 971 19 77 00) offers just 14 rooms and suites from €325 per night based on 2 adults sharing. Cas Gasi is located just a 30-minute drive from Ibiza airport.