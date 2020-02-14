🔥Secret Netflix codes to access Valentine's Day movies on the streaming site🔥
One of Netflix’s many plus points is the seemingly endless variety it has on offer in its huge library of shows.
We could spend endless hours flicking through all the categories in the back catalogue trying to find something romantic to watch on Valentine’s Day.
However, the streaming giant has an entire list of secret codes to help users narrow down the library to find something to watch this February 14.
So, if you were searching for something romantic to watch this Valentine’s Day, here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes to help you find your favourite movie for this evening.
Where can I find the Netflix codes?
Head over to https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre and type in the code at the end of the URL.
Add the following codes manually into the address bar to access the specific genre page.
However, the codes won’t work everywhere since it depends on your location and IP address.
What about watching Netflix on TV or mobile?
Because the codes require access to a URL, they will only work on a PC or laptop.
But don’t fret because all you need to do is look up the code online and remember the specific genre for watching later on your TV.
Netflix secret codes
Feel-good Romantic Films: 35714
Films about Marriage: 18883
Romance: 8883
Romance Classics: 31273
Romantic: 100052
Romantic Comedies: 5475
Romantic Dramas: 1255
Romantic Favourites: 502675
Romantic Films: 8883
Romantic Gay Films: 413843
Romantic Independent Comedies: 5257
Romantic Teen Comedies: 3186
Romantic Teen Films: 1764
Steamy Romantic Films: 35800
Teen Romance: 53915
Teen Romance based on Books: 80183
Valentine’s Day Favourites: 1952249
Valentine’s Day Films: 50117
