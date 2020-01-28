🔥Secret camera films chickens laying eggs surrounded by rotting birds🔥

Surrounded by rotting carcasses, this horrific footage and pictures allegedly exposes the horrific reality of chickens laying eggs at a ‘free range’ farm.

They were revealed by animal rights activists and have sparked investigations from the RSPCA and British Egg Industry Council, which both suspended the farm’s membership from their welfare assurance schemes.

The campaign group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) said they were monitoring Hoads Farm near Rye, East Sussex, for six months before 150 activists stormed the facility yesterday morning.

WARNING: This article contains distressing images and footage of dead and injured animals

The activists staged a sit-in inside the farm for nine hours until agreeing to leave with 50 ‘liberated’ chickens.

Hoads Farm slammed the protesters as ‘tresspassers’ and said they had caused ‘significant distress’ to the hens.

DxE released shocking pictures today claiming to show chickens at the farm with clipped beaks and bloodied skin.

Piles of dead birds were allegedly left to rot among the living hens, while the machinery was seen swimming with egg fluid.

Footage shows the chickens living in multi-story metal tiers, with access to the outside provided by hatches.

The activists claim the majority of the chickens were so far from the hatches they had likely never seen sunlight.

A DxE spokeswoman said: ‘We have taken action today that some may see as radical, but our actions must match the severity of what takes place behind those walls.’

She added: ‘The dead will have died in pain, with many obviously trapped in the racks dying from starvation,’ she added.

‘One night we found a hen huddled in the corner, motionless and shaking.

‘She had blood all over her head, suggesting she had been violently thumped or stamped on by someone.

‘She was in clear pain and shock and hadn’t received any veterinary attention.’

Hoads farm supplies eggs to Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Tesco, and is owned by James Potters Yorkshire Farmhouse Eggs.

Its website boasts about ‘animal welfare, high quality standards and sustainability’.

In a statement, Hoads Farm said: ‘A group of around 150 people are trespassing in a privately owned free range hen house on Hoads Farm in East Sussex and are demanding the release of 75 hens into their care in return for agreeing to leave the property.

‘While it may be unintentional, the continued presence of such a large group is causing significant distress to the hens as well as potentially compromising the biosecurity measures in place, and we are seeking a quick, peaceful resolution.

‘The Police are in attendance to assist with the removal of the trespassers.

‘All free range egg production is governed by EU legislation ensuring that the legal standards for free range production are met.

‘Standards governing flocks producing Hoads Farm free range eggs are even higher, matching those of the RSPCA Assured standard and BEIC Lion standard.

‘We have requested attendance on site today of the RSPCA and our vets to confirm all necessary standards are being maintained.

‘However, all sites are routinely visited by independent bodies both announced and unannounced to ensure standards are maintained.’

An RSPCA spokesperson said they were ‘shocked and appalled’ by the footage.

They added: ‘Any allegations of poor welfare issues on RSPCA Assured certified farms are taken extremely seriously, which is why we have suspended the farm whilst we urgently investigate.’

Sussex Police said they attended the protest at the farm just after 8am this morning.

Superintendent Howard Hodges said: ‘Whilst we respect the right of individuals to protest however we have to balance this with the rights of the workers and the farm to go about its normal business.

‘We are working with farm and protesters to bring this to a peaceful resolution.’