🔥Second UK coronavirus patient death confirmed as infection toll hits 164🔥

A second person who tested positive for coronavirus in the UK has died.

NHS England confirmed a patient who died in Milton Keynes today had been infected with Covid-19.

It comes following the death of a patient suffering from the virus in Reading yesterday.

A statement on behalf of ​Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust​ said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man in his early 80s being cared for at Milton Keynes University Hospital has died.

“The man, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive for coronavirus shortly before his death on Thursday, March 5.”

While last week a British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan, became the first UK citizen to die from the virus.

A woman wearing protective face masks on Oxford Street, central London (PA)

The toll of infections in the UK is at 164.

This figure was accurate as of 9am on Friday, up from 115 cases reported at the same time on Thursday.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has said half of all coronavirus cases in the UK are most likely to occur in just a three-week period.

While he said 95 per cent of them will happen over a nine-week period

