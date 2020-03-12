FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) departs after reading the FBI’s report on their investigation into sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A second U.S. senator closed their Washington, D.C. office on Thursday, a day after a U.S. Senate staffer tested positive for the coronavirus in another office.

“Other congressional employees are likely to test positive in the days ahead,” Republican Senator Tom Cotton said in a statement, adding that disruptions would be minimal given Congress’ scheduled week-long recess set to start on Friday.