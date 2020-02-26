🔥Second teen charged with murder in Fairview Heights shooting death🔥

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A second Metro East teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to an 18-year-old’s shooting death last week, authorities said Wednesday.Danayeous M. Macon, 18, of the 8800 block of McNulty Drive in St. John, near Overland, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the Feb. 19 death of Kameron J. Dorsey. Dorsey, 18, was found dead in the garage of his home in the 100 block of Lakeland Hills Drive in Fairview Heights. Dorsey is a graduate of Belleville East High School.

Danayeous M. Macon is shown in a booking photo provided by Fairview Heights police.

Dominic Wilbourn, 18, of Swansea, was charged with first-degree murder Monday. Investigators said it took a few more days to find Macon, who is currently being held in the St. Louis County jail.

Dominic Wilbourn was being held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kameron J. Dorsey, 18.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said in a statement that Dorsey asked the two teens, one of whom was an acquaintance, to come to his house to socialize, and they hatched a plan to rob him. One of the men shot Dorsey several times. Dorsey’s relatives heard the gunshots and found his body in the garage, the statement said.