Second person dies of coronavirus in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A woman in her 30s is the second person to die of COVID-19 in the county, officials said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday afternoon that 65 people had died of COVID-19; an increase of 18 from Saturday’s total. The state said it had 4,596 positive cases; on Saturday, it reported 3,491.

On Friday St. Clair County saw its first coronavirus-related fatality when a woman in her 80s died of the virus. That woman had underlying health conditions, officials said.On Sunday, county health officials said there were 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.”Everyone must continue to protect themselves, their family, friends and colleagues, by following the preventive measures and social distancing guidelines,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said in a statement.The department didn’t release any other details about the death, “due to privacy laws.”

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

The staff member did not have symptoms when they were working, according to a spokeswoman for Mercy.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.