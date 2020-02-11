🔥Second GP surgery branch shut down in Brighton amid coronavirus spread🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A second GP surgery branch in Brighton has been shut amid an outbreak of coronavirus in the area.

The County Oak Medical Centre on Monday closed “because of an urgent operational health and safety reason”.

On Tuesday morning it emerged that a second branch of the surgery – located less than two miles away – has also been closed.

A sign fixed to the door of the Deneway branch says: “The surgery is closed due to organisational health and safety reasons.

“Please contact 111 if you need to speak to a health professional.”

It came as it was confirmed that two of the four people newly diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK are healthcare workers.

Health officials have not confirmed if the closure of the GP surgeries is due to coronavirus or if the infected healthcare workers are linked to the surgeries, despite reports that a staff member had tested positive for the virus.