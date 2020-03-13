Second coronavirus case likely in St. Louis County

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page takes questions after announcing a ban on events with more than 250 people to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin, Mo. Flanking Page are St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell , left, and St. Louis County Police Department Chief of Police Jon Belmar. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Local officials have been notified of a “presumed positive” case of the coronavirus in a county resident, which, if confirmed, would be the second case in the county. St. Louis County health officials said Friday evening that the case was related to domestic travel and the patient is between 50 and 60 years old. County health officials said they did not know from where the person had traveled.The Centers for Disease Control will perform confirmation testing. The second case is unrelated to the first coronavirus case identified in Missouri, the county health department said. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said it would contact anyone it identifies in its investigation as having had a risk of exposure to the new case.The details came shortly after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a Friday evening appearance that there were two more cases of the coronavirus in Missouri without offering details on their locations.The first case in Missouri was confirmed March 7 in a Ladue woman who had been overseas. Missouri officials on Thursday said a second person had tested positive in the Springfield, Missouri, area.

