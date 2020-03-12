SEC, Big Ten, others cancel basketball tournaments

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said the Tigers “didn’t have a physical presence’ and gave Mississippi State “an excessive amount of comfort offensively” in a 72-45 loss Tuesday at Starkville, Miss. (AP file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament has been canceled “in line with the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)”, the league announced Thursday morning about an hour prior to the day’s first scheduled game at Bridgestone Arena.The SEC decided Wednesday night to prohibit fans from attending all of those other tournament Meaning Missouri’s season is practically certainly over. The Tigers (15-16) were scheduled to play Texas A&M (16-14) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the next round of the tournament. Cuonzo Martin’s team wouldn’t normally have already been picked for the NCAA Tournament and probably wouldn’t have earned an at-large invitation to the NIT – if either of these tournaments will occur. The Big 12, Big Ten, AmericaOn Thursday american Athletic Conference also canceled the others of these tournaments.)STLtoday.com could have more with this story since it develops.

Only essential staff and limited family can attend March Madness games, including first- and second-round games set for St. Week louis next.

