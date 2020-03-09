🔥Sebastien Haller accepts blame for West Ham defeat vs Arsenal and rues failure to take chances🔥

West Ham striker Sebastien Haller has shouldered the blame for Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal.

The Frenchman, paired up front with Michail Antonio once more, missed a fine chance to put the Hammers ahead in the first half before a breakdown in communications saw the pair waste a golden chance on the break.

Antonio himself passed up a close-range opportunity in the first half before Arsenal substitute Alexandre Lacazette punished the visitors for their profligacy to claim all three points.

“Everyone was great, everyone made a strong game, but the only thing is I should have scored, Mikey should have scored,” Haller told the club website.

“And that’s the thing that we missed, I think, because everything we did was OK and if we’d scored earlier, everything in the game would have been different.

Sebastien Haller rued his missed opportunities to help West Ham take a positive result away from Arsenal Photo: Reuters

“That’s the thing – we missed again, again and again, and a goal was given by VAR, which is really frustrating, but we can say nothing because it is our fault.”

Speaking after the game on Saturday, manager David Moyes laid the blame in the hands of the front two.

“We created enough chances to win more than one game today; it’s maybe the most chances I’ve had when I’ve come to Arsenal [in my career],” said Moyes.

“We did really well, but the result wasn’t good. Our mistakes were up front today; we had chances to win the game, we had chances to score goals, but we didn’t get them.

Moyes lamented his side’s defensive mistakes Photo: Reuters

“We’ve made mistakes defensively at different times, but the chances were there today to win the game, and we didn’t take them.”