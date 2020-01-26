🔥Search for mother of dead baby dumped under streetlamp with nothing but a blanket🔥

A newborn baby found dead in the middle of a street was left abandoned under a streetlamp covered by a blanket, it emerged on Sunday as residents expressed their devastation over the child’s death.

The grim discovery was made by residents in Portsmouth, Hants, in the early hours of Saturday. Police are investigating and have urged the mother to come forward amid concerns for her welfare.

Neighbours in Old Commercial Road, near the Charles Dickens’ Museum, described how they were heartbroken by seeing the child’s body before a forensic tent was put up by police.

Beauty therapist, Anastasia Jamieson, 43, told how she felt guilty for not looking out of her window sooner after she saw the baby lying under a streetlamp covered with a blanket.

She said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s been very difficult. I’m a mum of four, it’s been very hard for me.

“Nowadays we have hospitals, we have help. We have a lot of organisations and charities if somebody is in trouble – you can call confidentially and ask for help.

“So we are just shocked it’s happened. I saw the baby. I looked out the window, I couldn’t sleep.

“No one knows where the mother is. We feel a bit guilty because if we had looked through the window sooner, maybe the baby would have been alive and we could have done something.”