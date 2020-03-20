🔥Sean Payton: New Orleans Saints coach becomes first known NFL figure to test positive for coronavirus🔥

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has become the first known NFL figure to confirm they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to ESPN, the 56-year-old – who has served in his current role since 2006 – said he received the results of a Covid-19 test on Thursday after initially feeling unwell on Sunday.

He is now in self-quarantine at home, tweeting: “Appreciate the well wishes. I’m feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home. #BEATCovid.”

Meanwhile, there have been further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers announcing that two unnamed players had also tested positive.

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

The Western Conference leaders said that both team members were “currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.”

They added: “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.”

The Boston Celtics also released a statement to confirm that one of their players had tested positive and had no symptoms but would remain in isolation.

While the Celtics did not identify the player in question, guard Marcus Smart later tweeted to confirm that he had contracted the virus.

“I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive,” he said. “Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness.

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has also tested positive for coronavirus (Getty Images)

“I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP.

“I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish.

“Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!”