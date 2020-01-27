🔥Seamus Mallon’s Protestant neighbours ‘played major role in funeral’🔥







The coffin of Seamus Mallon is carried to Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood, Mark Durkan and Alex Attwood carry the coffin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday.

The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83.

Past and present government ministers are among the mourners.

Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020

The symbols of loyalism still hanging just yards from Seamus Mallon’s front door in the mainly unionist village of Markethill sent out their own unmistakable signal yesterday.

But quietly, behind the scenes, a very different message was emerging with the revelation that Protestant neighbours had helped to organise his funeral.

Mourners bringing the former Deputy First Minister’s coffin from his house to his Requiem Mass just over a mile away passed plaques supporting a loyalist flute band and remembering the disbanded Ulster Defence Regiment from the nearby village of Glenanne, a place name synonymous with the darkest days of the Troubles.

However, an SDLP source said that the 83-year-old nationalist politician, who never thought of moving from Markethill where he was born and raised, would have been pleased, but not surprised, that his Protestant friends had played a significant role in the preparations for the funeral at which a Presbyterian minister said a prayer at Mr Mallon’s express invitation.

“At the house this morning there were as many Protestant people paying their respects to Seamus as Catholics,” they added.

What would also have brought satisfaction to Mr Mallon, who not so long ago spoke of his anger and sadness at the stalemate of the suspended Stormont Assembly, was the sight of the First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, not just sitting together in church but arriving together, in the company of Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Some onlookers, including PSNI officers, appeared taken aback by the spectacle of the DUP and Sinn Fein leaders walking to the Mass side by side down the Derryraine Road where the tattered remnants of a Union flag on a lamp-post flapped limply in the wind.