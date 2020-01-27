🔥Seamus Mallon’s funeral, a final farewell to colossus of Irish politics🔥







The funeral of Seamus Mallon is taking place on Monday. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The funeral of former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon will take place in his native Armagh at midday.

Mr Mallon, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, passed away on Friday after a short battle with cancer. He was 83.

The service will take place at Saint James of Jerusalem Church at Mullaghbrack. It will be led by Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin. Parish priest of Tandragee Father Michael Woods will concelebrate the mass.

Mr Mallon will then be buried in the adjoining cemetery.

Dignitaries from across the UK and Ireland are expected to be in attendance including representatives of the Queen and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Secretary of State Julian Smith, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The musical performances will be led by Tyrone singer Malachi Cush.

Speakers include SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon, SDLP stalwart Frank Feely and former Secretary General to the President of Ireland Tim O’Connor.

The funeral can be watched online here.

Alongside party leader John Hume, Mr Mallon was a leading figure in the SDLP during the Troubles and was known for his steadfast opposition to violence.

Following the signing of the agreement in 1998, he served alongside UUP leader David Trimble in the Stormont Executive as deputy First Minister.







Former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon has died PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/12/99 First Minister David Trimble and Dep First Minister Seamus Mallon sit opposate Mary Harney Taoinshada and the Taoiseah Bartie Ahern at the Historic first meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh today.

Picture Pacemaker PACEMAKER BELFAST 03/09/98 President Clinton is shown the view of Belfast from the top steps of Parliament Buildings this morning by First minister David Trimble and his Deputy Seamus Mallon and Prime Minister Tony Blair. PACEMAKER BELFAST 9/7/99 First and Deputy first ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon share a joke and a laugh as they both graduated from Queens University in Belfast this afternoon, both recieved houourary docterates for their work in the Peace Process. PACEMAKER BELFAST 02/11/98 Irish PM Bertie Aherne shakes hannds with Northern Ireland’s first minister David Trimble and his deputy Seamus Mallon as he arrives at Stormont for talks this evening.

02/04/08 Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern has announced he is to resign in May.

Mr Ahern, 56, has been taoiseach since June 1997 and has been a member of the Irish Parliament for 31 years. PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/12/2000 US President Bill Clinton pictured posing for their official photograph before their crunch talks this morning with Prime Minister Tony Blair and First and Deputy First ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon during his visit to Stormont this morning. PACEMAKER PRESS INTL. BELFAST. Annual SDLP Conference in Belfast Europa Hotel. John Hume (leader) and Seamus Mallon. 28/29/30 Jan 1983.

82/83/bw PACEMAKER PRESS INTL. BELFAST. Annual SDLP Conference in Belfast Europa Hotel. John Hume (leader) and Seamus Mallon and Sean Farren. 28/29/30 Jan 1983.

82/83/bw PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive

Seamus Mallon SDLP deputy leader PACEMAKER BELFAST APRIL 1988 PF

CONGREESMAN JOE KENNEDY AN A VISIT TO NEWRY AND CROSSMAGLEN WITH SEAMUS MALLON, PICTURED BEING CONFRONTED BY SINN FEIN COUNCILLOR JIM McALLISTER IN CROSSMAGLEN.

227/88/BW/C Seamus Mallon. Pacemaker Seamus Mallon outside Stormont. Pacemaker PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/07/98 Northern Ireland’s first and second ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon pictured at at Stormont Press conference this morning where they both said that progress had been made in the behind the scenes negotiations over the Drumcree Stand-off but also said that there was still a long way to go and both sides should be prepared to give a little. PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive

Seamus Mallon SDLP deputy leader PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/11/99 The SDLP team led by leader John Hume arrive at Stormont on monday Morning to start the process of selecting ministers for the Devolved Government PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998

The Good Friday Agreement signing.

SDLP party leader John Hume and his talks team emerge from Castle Buildings to give their take on the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. PACEMAKER BELFAST 6/9/99 SDLP deputy leader Seamus mallon heads his party talks to waiting press at Stormont this afternoon before going into talks with senator George Mitchell at Castle buildings. PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive

Seamus Mallon SDLP deputy leader PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/5/00 First Minister David Trimbel and Dep First Minister Seamus Mallon break for coffee when they met today to start planing for the new Northern Ireland Executive which will be operational from tomorrow. PACEMAKER BELFAST 26/2/2001 The First and deputy First minister’s David Trimble and Seamus Mallon today set out their Programme for Government to the Northern Ireland Asembly which will run for three years from April 2001. The programme will be debated in the house next week. PACEMAKER PRESS INTL. BELFAST. SDLP Annual Conference in Forum Hotel. Shirley Williams Special Guest. 9/11/85.

1185/85/bwc Pacemaker press 10/11/12 Seamus Mallon attends the SDLP’s annual conference held at the armagh City hotel. picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker press Seamus Mallon Pictured with his granddaughter Lara Lenny. Pacemaker PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 7/10/98: First Minister David Trimble and his Deputy, Seamus Mallon together on the day they were elected to their new roles in the Northern Ireland Assembly. PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive

Seamus Mallon SDLP deputy leader PACEMAKER BFST 01-07-98; SDLP Party Leader John Hume shakes the hand of Seamus Mallon after he ruled himself out for the post of Second Minister of the new Northern Ireland Assembly and nominated his Deputy Seamus Mallon instead Pacemaker press 10/11/12 Seamus Mallon and Brid Rodgers attend the SDLP’s annual conference held at the armagh City hotel. picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker press PACEMAKER BELFAST 11/11/2001 Former Deputy leader of the SDLP Seamus Mallon pictured at the party’s annual conference at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle Co Down this afternoon. PACEMAKER BELFAST 7/11/00 First Minister David Trimble and Dep. First Minister Seamus Mallon enjoy a joke after they unvailed the new peace statue at stormont today. The statue was donated by Coventary Cathedril and is a replica of ones in Berlin and Hiroshema. PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/02/2015

Seamus Mllon

Seamus Mallon Pictured with Cardinal Sean Brady. PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive

Seamus Mallon SDLP deputy leader PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/98 SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon canvassing in Milford Co Armagh this afternoon in the run up to Thursday’s Assembly elections in Ulster.

PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON/PACEMAKER PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/02/2015

Seamus Mllon

Seamus Mallon Pictured with Former SDLP Leader Mark Durkan Seamus Mallon, 1979. Pacemaker Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 4-3-98 Tommy Canavan(Right) Brother of Pub Owner with Ulster Unionist Leader David Trimble and SDLP Deputy Leader Seamus Mallon in Poyntzpass were they visited the Two Familys of the men killed. PACEMAKER BELFAST archive 07/01/1980

The SDLP leadership Seamus Mallon (right) John Hume (centre) and Eddie McGrady (left). Meeting Humphrey Atkins and the Northern Irelnd government PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 9th November 1980

Seamus Mallon (centre) at SDLP annual Conference in Newcastle Co Down with Don Canning (left) and Kevin Murphy (right) PACEMAKER BFST 05-10-99: SDLP Deputy Leader Seamus Mallon during his speech to delegates at their party conference at Belfast’s Wellington Park Hotel. PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/98 “Election Apathy” SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon finds yet another empty house as he canvasses in Milford Co Armagh this afternoon in the run up to Thursdays Assembly elections. PACEMAKER BELFAST JUNE 1987 BM

SEAMUS MALLON AFTER RETAINING SEAT NEWRY AND ARMAGH WITH WIFE GERALDINE AND DAUGHTER ORLA.

602/87/BW PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/02/2015

Seamus Mllon

Seamus Mallon Pictured with his Daughter Orla Lenny her daughter Lara Lenny and her husband Mark Lenny. PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 91

30 APRIL 1991

577/91

FIRST DAY OF STORMONT TALKS

SDLP PARTY JOE HENDRON (L), JOHN HUME (C), EDDIE MCGRADDY (R), SEAMUS MALLON (FR) PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today.

Good Friday Agreement day PACEMAKER BELFAST archive 30/01/1984

SDLP leaders John Hume & Seamus Mallon at annual Conference at the Forum Hotel PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 15/8/2011: Former SDLP leaders Seamus Mallon and John Hume chat at the funeral of the journalist James Kelly in Belfast today.

PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON PACEMAKER BELFAST archive 30/01/1984

SDLP deputy leaderSeamus Mallon with Brid Rodgers & Raurai Quinn at annual Conference at the Forum Hotel PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 15th November 1981

Seamus Mallon & Brid Rodgers at the SDLP annual Conference at the Slieve Donard Hotel 1981 PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive

Seamus Mallon SDLP deputy leader

Active in politics from the early 1970s Mr Mallon served as MP for Newry and Armagh, an MLA, a councillor and briefly in the Irish Seanad.

He retired from the SDLP leadership alongside Mr Hume in 2001 and did not contest any further elections, last giving up his Westminster seat in 2005.

Mr Mallon is survived by his daughter Orla. His wife Gertude predeceased him in 2016.

