🔥Scottish Rugby announce pay deferrals due to coronavirus outbreak🔥

Scottish Rugby have announced a series of pay deferrals due to the coronavirus outbreak that will impact Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and all board directors.

The governing body announced the news on Tuesday in the wake of other unions taking similar measures.

Rugby Australia is standing down 75 per cent of its workforce from Wednesday until June 30, USA Rugby is filing for bankruptcy and the RFU last week forecast losses of £50m.

Scottish Rugby have now announced that all board directors (both executive and non-executive) will take a 25 per cent deferral on their salary/fee from April until the end of August 2020. Scottish Rugby CEO Mark Dobson will take a 30 per cent deferral for the same period.

In addition to that, director of performance rugby, Jim Mallinder, and head coaches from the national team (Townsend), Edinburgh Rugby (Richard Cockeril) and Glasgow Warriors (Dave Rennie) have also agreed to a 25 per cent deferrals for the same period.

Scottish Rugby’s “Threat Management Group” continues to meet via video conferencing each day to discuss key operational topics in light of Covid-19.

All work on Project Eden, the new stadium for Edinburgh Rugby development on the BT Murrayfield back pitches, has been suspended until further notice in line with public health guidelines.

Furthermore, all non-critical capital expenditure on BT Murrayfield stadium and wider projects have been placed on hold until further notice.

Chairman of the Scottish Rugby Board, Colin Grassie said: “We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times. We would like to thank all our staff, sponsors, stakeholders for their support and collaboration.

“We have a huge challenge ahead of us, but we will get there together and we will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long term sustainability of Scottish Rugby and the sport in Scotland.”